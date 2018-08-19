John Bolton’s Concerned About 4 Nations Meddling in the 2018 Election

In addition to Russia, National Security Advisor John Bolton said on ABC’s This Week that in addition to Russia, there are “sufficient national security concerns China, Iran, and North Korea are meddling in the 2018 midterm elections.” Those are the four countries they are “most concerned about.”

“Well, I can say definitively that it’s a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we’re taking steps to try and prevent it,” Bolton said when asked about a tweet by President Donald Trump saying that “all the fools” are focused on election meddling by Russia alone. “So all four of these countries, really.”

IT’S NOT ONLY ELECTIONS

Bolton said elections are not the only potential targets for hostile international hackers, and he cited a “whole range of vulnerable systems” in both the government and the private sector.

“What we want is not war in cyberspace, we want peace in cyberspace,” he said. “And to do that, I think you need to establish structures of deterrence so that our adversaries who have conducted cyber operations against us or who are contemplating it come to understand they will pay a much higher price if they do that than if they simply refrain.”

He also said Secretary Pompeo will travel to Pyongyang “soon” for his fourth visit in recent months.

NEW: National security adviser John Bolton says in addition to Russia, there’s “sufficient national security concern” that China, Iran, and North Korea are meddling in the 2018 midterm elections. “Those are the four countries we’re most concerned about.” https://t.co/owX6C5Kx6w pic.twitter.com/0hvedzkJEW — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2018