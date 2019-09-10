John Bolton’s Out as NSA, Bolton Responds In a Tweet

John Bolton was fired and apparently doesn’t agree with the President’s version of events.

The president stated on Twitter that he asked Bolton for his resignation because he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.”

Bolton tendered his resignation on Tuesday morning.

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Bolton is scheduled to appear at a White House briefing on Tuesday afternoon, but it’s not likely he will be there.

Trump and Bolton have reportedly clashed over their respective approaches to foreign policy, particularly on troop withdrawals in Syria and Afghanistan.

John Bolton said he offered to resign last night, but the President said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”

It seems this came as a surprise.

Brian Kilmeade of Fox News announced on a news broadcast just after Bolton’s tweet that he had just received a text from Bolton, which stated, “Let’s be clear, I resigned.”

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.” — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

An hour before the President’s announcement, Bolton tweeted this and the President probably didn’t take to it too well:

As we reflect this week on the horrific 9/11 attack, it’s important to remember how far we’ve come in combatting radical Islamist terrorist groups but also how much work is left. We stand strong against regimes that sponsor terror & encourage violence against the US & our allies. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

