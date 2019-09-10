John Bolton’s Out as NSA, Bolton Responds In a Tweet

By
S.Noble
-
0

John Bolton was fired and apparently doesn’t agree with the President’s version of events.

The president stated on Twitter that he asked Bolton for his resignation because he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.”

Bolton tendered his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Bolton is scheduled to appear at a White House briefing on Tuesday afternoon, but it’s not likely he will be there.

Trump and Bolton have reportedly clashed over their respective approaches to foreign policy, particularly on troop withdrawals in Syria and Afghanistan.

John Bolton said he offered to resign last night, but the President said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”

It seems this came as a surprise.

Brian Kilmeade of Fox News announced on a news broadcast just after Bolton’s tweet that he had just received a text from Bolton, which stated, “Let’s be clear, I resigned.”

An hour before the President’s announcement, Bolton tweeted this and the President probably didn’t take to it too well:

One America News put their take on it.