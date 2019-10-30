John Brennan Congratulates [Leaking] Bureaucrats Attacking the President

Former communist supporter and CIA director, John Brennan, appears to be cheering on the troops he called to action recently. In a tweet Tuesday, Brennan congratulated them as the patriots who come through in times of “National peril.” He wants them to “stay resolute & strong.”

“As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face,” he wrote.

The agencies are filled with liberals and leftists, especially at the top, in the political roles. He can call quite a batch to his service as leakers.

Investigative reporter, Paul Sperry said the whistleblower is believed to be a “Brennan hump.”

Brennan called for an insurrection in September. It looks like his pencil-pushing troops, emboldened by the rogue House Democrats, are coming through.

In September, after praising the ‘whistleblower,’ Brennan called for Democrats and Republicans (of conscience) to rise up. He wants them to violate their oath of office.

Whistleblower deserves our praise & gratitude. Donald Trump getting very sloppy & careless in corrupt practices & cover-up attempts. Democrats & Republicans (those who have a conscience) need to work together to prevent desperate moves by Trump that could wreak further havoc. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 26, 2019

Some on Twitter claim Brennan is encouraging espionage. They are also calling him a traitor and a conspirator. The left is calling these leakers courageous patriots. Twitter is not the real world so it’s hard to know how many people this represents.

What Brennan is doing is what you see in Banana Republics. Brennan should leave all these people he named in his tweet out of his call to arms. Small numbers of these bureaucrats are responding to his call. The rest are real patriots.

He will be interviewed by the Department of Justice soon regarding the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion probe. Prison could be in his future.