John Brennan Has to Answer for His Role in the Russia-Trump Conspiracy

Former CIA Director John Brennan has been among President Trump’s most vicious critics. Given a big megaphone by MSNBC, he used it to attack the President day in and day out. He now has a lot to answer for, but will he?

John Brennan has a lot to answer for—going before the American public for months, cloaked with CIA authority and openly suggesting he’s got secret info, and repeatedly turning in performances like this. pic.twitter.com/EziCxy9FVQ — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) March 25, 2019

Brennan is one of the ringleaders of the entire Russia-Trump conspiracy and has always been a “clear and present danger” to this country. That is what General Tata called him.

In the United States of America, the spy chief spied on the Trump campaign without any evidence of a crime.

John Brennan has hyperbolically accused the President of the United States of treason. His non-stop hysterical rants could be tied to the fact that he initiated the Russia-Trump investigation without any constitutional basis for it.

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani told Maria Bartiromo in mid-August 2018 on Sunday Morning Futures that Brennan peddled Spygate to Harry Reid and it went to Congress from there.

Brennan Spread the Collusion Narrative

George Neumayr wrote extensively about Brennan’s key role in spreading the collusion narrative. He is not the only member of Obama’s staff who was involved, but he had a key role. Is it likely he did this without then-president Obama’s knowledge? Governor Huckabee wants to know why no one is talking about Obama’s possible role in all this.

Brennan launched the probe and saw to it that the FBI, Congress and the public knew about it and bought into it, with the help of others.

Brennan Spied on Americans

Sharyl Attkisson tweeted out Brennan’s role in witch hunts back when Wikileaks was releasing Stratfor emails. It was the claim in an email released by Wikileaks from the Stratfor Firm’s Fred Burton.

Attkisson wrote in 2010 in her timeline of Obama-era surveillance:

An internal email entitled “Obama Leak Investigations” at “global intelligence” company Stratfor claims Obama’s then-Homeland Security adviser John Brennan is targeting journalists.

“Brennan is behind the witch hunts of investigative journalists learning information from inside the beltway sources,” writes one Stratfor official to another.

The email continues: “Note — There is specific tasker from the [White House] to go after anyone printing materials negative to the Obama agenda (oh my.) Even the FBI is shocked. The Wonder Boys must be in meltdown mode…”

“The Wonder Boys” reportedly refers to the National Security Agency (NSA). Brennan later becomes President Obama’s CIA Director.

As CIA Director, he was caught spying on the Senate.

John Brennan took his orders from Barack Obama.

Looking back, this leaked internal email from government intel firm says a lot, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/Q2MYNlJQRz — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 27, 2018