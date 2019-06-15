John Hopkins Refutes Myth that Homosexuals Are ‘Born this Way.’

Scholars at the esteemed Johns Hopkins University studied the origins of homosexuality and found there is insufficient evidence to say gay, lesbian, or transgender people are born this way (sexual orientation or gender identity).

They believe Homosexuality is caused by a variety of factors, including childhood sexual molestation and social pressures.

Many Americans believe people are born gay or transgender and others believe individuals choose that type of lifestyle. It’s a hot topic and people on the left, especially LGBTs, insist everyone follow their dictum that gays and transgenders are born that way. They don’t have the science to support it, but differing opinions are taboo.

WHAT THEY STUDIED

The two scholars, Lawrence Mayer, and Paul McHugh examined whether homosexuality is an inherited trait, and concluded that people are not simply “born that way.”

They also looked at the causes of the poor mental health associated with gay and transgender people, concluding that social stress does not explain all of it.

The two scholars also studied transgenderism, concluding that it is not innate and that transgender “treatments” are associated with negative outcomes.

INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE

“Studies of the brains of homosexuals and heterosexuals have found some differences, but have not demonstrated that these differences are inborn rather than the result of environmental factors that influenced both psychological and neurobiological traits,” the report reads. “One environmental factor that appears to be correlated with non-heterosexuality is childhood sexual abuse victimization, which may also contribute to the higher rates.”

EVIDENCE OF FLUIDITY AND CAUSES OF MENTAL ILLNESS IN LGBTs

There is evidence genderism is fluid and people change as people grow.

“There are probably some people that identify as heterosexual that then, later on, identify as homosexual, so it goes both ways. The importance here is the fluidity and flexibility that these things change in time,”, Mayer told The Christian Post.

The three-part, 143-page report, which appeared in the Fall 2016 edition of The New Atlantis, also challenges the idea that discrimination and social stigma are the only reasons gays and transgenders suffer higher rates of mental health problems an suicides.

The co-author, Paul McHugh, is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins.

This is Gay Pride month and there are parades, flags waving, monuments, but if people do choose this as a lifestyle, what does it mean for the movement?