John Kerry Admits He’s Colluding with Iran Behind Trump’s Back

Former secretary of state John Kerry, in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt to promote his new book, said that he has met with Iranian Former Minister Javad Zarif—the former secretary’s onetime negotiating partner—three or four times in recent months behind the Trump administration’s back.

“I think I’ve seen him three or four times,” Kerry said, adding that he has been conducting sensitive diplomacy without the current administration’s authorization.

Kerry said he has criticized the current administration in these discussions. He chided it for not pursuing negotiations from Iran. This is despite the country’s vicious rhetoric about the U.S. president.

Kerry is a traitor just like he was during the Vietnam War. Imagine a Republican doing this to Barack Obama?

Iran is sending missiles into Iraq and Syria and sponsoring terror around the globe. Yet, Kerry prefers to deal with them then let the President do his job.

WHAT HE’S DONE

“What I have done is try to elicit from him [Zarif] what Iran might be willing to do to change the dynamic of the Middle East for the better,” Kerry said. “How does one resolve Yemen, what do you do to try and get peace in Syria? Those are the things that really are preoccupying him because those are the impediments to Iran’s ability to convince people its ready to embrace something different.”

Is he serious? Iran wants hegemony in the Middle East and beyond. He’s asking them? Kerry accused Trump of isolating us but it’s Iran that needs to be isolated.

We voted this leftist Obama administration out but they won’t go away. They’re subversive leftists.

This confirms prior reports of Kerry slithering behind Trump’s back meeting with Iran and the EU partners to the Iran deal.

As Ari Fleischer said, “If John Kerry is out giving advice to Iran about how to maneuver around what DonaldTrump is doing, it’s insidious.”

.@AriFleischer: “If John Kerry is out giving advice to Iran about how to maneuver around what @realDonaldTrump is doing, it’s insidious.” #SpecialReport https://t.co/YyLR18NXBQ pic.twitter.com/ZS5OI8eDev — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2018