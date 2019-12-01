John Kerry launches World War Zero but the climate’s really not bad

The left is looking to change the term, ‘climate change,’ to do a better job scaring people into reacting more to global warming. They are looking at terms like ‘global meltdown’ and ‘climate collapse.’

It will be effective in scaring the children when they teach it in the schools.

“Writing for AdAge this week, Aaron Hall argues that in order to get people to ‘take action’ against climate change, ‘rebranding’ is crucial, since people have gotten too used to the idea that climate is changing and need to be shocked into the notion that the world as we know it is ending.

“‘Is there a better way to convey the urgency of the situation, while also encouraging folks to take action? Could the tools of branding and brand naming create a more resonant, powerful name?’ Mr. Hall asks.”

World War Zero

John Kerry called on Americans to start treating climate change as though the country is fighting a war, the Washington Examiner reported.

Kerry, the 75-year-old former secretary of state, launched a group to combat climate change called World War Zero alongside several famous leaders including former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio, and former President Bill Clinton.

NOT SO FAST, IT’S ALL HOGWASH

An article at Forbes by Michael Shellenberger puts the climate ‘crisis’ in perspective. It’s a good read. Here are a few of the points made in the piece.

Death toll…

While climate might affect survival, “it’s also true that economic development has made us less vulnerable, which is why there was a 99.7% decline in the death toll from natural disasters since its peak in 1931.”

“In 1931, 3.7 million people died from natural disasters. In 2018, just 11,000 did. And that decline occurred over a period when the global population quadrupled.”

About those sea levels…

“What about sea-level rise? IPCC estimates sea level could rise two feet (0.6 meters) by 2100. Does that sound apocalyptic or even “unmanageable”?”

“Consider that one-third of the Netherlands is below sea level and some areas are seven meters below sea level. You might object that the Netherlands is rich while Bangladesh is poor. But the Netherlands adapted to living below sea level 400 years ago. Technology has improved a bit since then.”

And about famine…

“What about claims of crop failure, famine, and mass death? That’s science fiction, not science. Humans today produce enough food for 10 billion people or 25% more than we need, and scientific bodies predict increases in that share, not declines.”

“The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) forecasts crop yields increasing 30% by 2050. And the poorest parts of the world, like sub-Saharan Africa, are expected to see increases of 80 to 90%.”

And fires…

“As for fire, one of Australia’s leading scientists on the issue says, “Bushfire losses can be explained by the increasing exposure of dwellings to fire-prone bushlands. No other influences need be invoked. So even if climate change had played some small role in modulating recent bushfires, and we cannot rule this out, any such effects on risk to property are clearly swamped by the changes in exposure”.”

“Nor are the fires solely due to drought, which is common in Australia, and exceptional this year. “Climate change is playing its role here,” said Richard Thornton of the Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Centre in Australia, “but it’s not the cause of these fires”.”

“The same is true for fires in the United States. In 2017, scientists modeled 37 different regions and found “humans may not only influence fire regimes but their presence can actually override, or swamp out, the effects of climate.” Of the 10 variables that influence fire, “none were as significant… as the anthropogenic variables,” such as building homes near, and managing fires and wood fuel growth within, forests.”

Mr. Shellenburger said scientists are starting to push back and call for a more moderate view. Basically, there is no climate emergency.

The fact is that a large number of climate extremists plan to use extreme science to completely upturn the economy from capitalist to socialist. That is another problem altogether.