John Kerry’s Close State Department Ally Pushed the Fake Dossier

A top State Department official, a close ally of John Kerry’s, played a key role in handling the Steele dossier. He facilitated meetings between Christopher Steele and private consulting firms, top government officials, prominent international businessmen, and even a movie producer, according to State Department emails.

Jonathan Winer — outrageously — talked to a movie producer about making a movie targeting President Trump over Russiagate.

Here is an excerpt from the Judicial Watch trove:

In a series of emails on November 20, 2014, Winer openly acts as a liaison for Steele, attempting to set up meetings for “Chris” and referencing “Three Orbis Reports” in the subject line of the email. This meeting was scheduled to be with Marialuisa Fotheringham, office manager to the principal deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs and, again, Paul W. Jones.

In a series of emails on November 20, 2014, Winer negotiates a time with Ariuna Namsrai, APCO Worldwide’s senior director and managing director for Russia, CIS and Central Asia for her to meet Christopher Steele at “lunch or dinner.” APCO bills itself as one of the world’s leading advisory and advocacy communications consultancies.

In a series of emails on January 13-14, 2015, with the subject line “Morocco immediate need,” Winer introduces Steele to Marc Ginsberg, former Ambassador to Morocco under Bill Clinton, former APCO Worldwide Senior Vice President and Managing Director and former CEO of One Voice Movement Foundation.

Weiner writes to Ginsberg: “Marc, Chris Steele is a friend of mine who has a very, very high­ end business intelligence service based in London. He formerly worked for the UK government.”

Ginsberg replies to Winer: “I spoke to Chris… complicated!”

In an email on April 13, 2015, to Steele and his partner Chris Burrows titled “Request for contacts with WB and IMF” Winer appears to ask Steele and Burrows to act unofficially on behalf of the United States with World Bank and the International Monetary Fund:

Winer writes: Chris and Chris, advice is that you brief the country team…. it would be best that this not come in from or through any US official, but be a straight-on request from you in light of impact on Mongolia and there [sic] need to know.”

BACKGROUND: WE KNEW ABOUT JONATHAN WINER

Sara Carter reported that questions emerged in February 2018 about possible Kerry involvement. That same month, a long-time Kerry crony and former envoy to Libya named Jonathan Winer, wrote a preemptive defensive op-ed in the Washington Post. Winer acknowledged his relationship with Steele and defended the dossier.

A month before, in January, Josh Rogin wrote an op-ed about Kerry’s role.

Winer attempted to ward off guilt and future explosive revelations with his contrived op-ed. He was an old crony of Kerry’s and returned to the State Department to be his loyal soldier once again.

According to his op-ed, in September of 2016, Steele briefed Winer on the dossier at a DC Hotel. Winer then allegedly took that information, prepared a summary and shared it with former Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Jon Finer, who was then John Kerry’s chief of staff. Kerry was then briefed by Finer.

As it happens, he wasn’t all that innocent as he would have had us believe, and he did more than he admitted to doing. SHOCKER!

Winer is also tied to Sid ‘Vicious’ Blumenthal and Cody Shearer, Hillary Clinton fixers.

The Circle of Dossier Corruption

Barack Obama used Fusion to get dirt — opposition research — on Mitt Romney. Hillary mimicked the approach to get Trump, with both using the same law firm, Perkins Coie to launder payments.

The opposition research on Trump was dressed up as Intel, then called a dossier, and used to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page and anyone in the Trump campaign he spoke with.

Steele, the author of the dossier, hated Trump and was tied to Obama’s State Department and FBI.

John Kerry ally, Jon Winer, fed information to the FBI and to Steele.

Hillary’s closest ally Sidney Blumenthal and her political ‘fixer’ Cody Shearer provided Russian Kremlin gossip to Winer to give to Steele.

Hillary’s campaign and the DNC paid for the dossier.

Soros funds the company that creates these vicious packets of research. George Soros Funds Fusion GPS

Even one of Mueller’s star witnesses, George Nader is a Clinton donor and a sexual pervert.

THE LEFTIST BILLIONAIRE SMEAR MACHINE

Let’s not forget U.S. Attorney Adam Waldman’s explosive testimony that Fusion GPS is funded by leftist billionaire George Soros. It was second-hand from Daniel J. Jones, a consultant and former staffer to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Jones stated he was working with Fusion GPS and that the opposition research firm was funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.” Jones also described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government.”

Hillary and Soros keep coming up.