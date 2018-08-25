John McCain Has Died at 81 Years of Age, RIP

Senator John McCain (1936 -2018) has died of brain cancer at 81 years of age. Although a Republican, he supported many of the Democratic platforms and was considered a maverick.

John McCain was the 2008 GOP presidential nominee.

He was known as a hero when he refused to leave fellow prisoners of war behind to escape years of torture in Vietnam. His maverick streak as Arizona’s senior statesman at times frustrated fellow Republicans and confounded President Donald Trump.

McCain had decided to discontinue medical treatment for the glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family announced on Aug. 24. He had surpassed expectations for his survival, but “the progress of the disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the family’s statement said.

He planned his own funeral after he was given the diagnosis.

The President has released a statement.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018