John McCain’s Death Is Weaponized Against Trump

MSM is weaponizing the death of John McCain. The senator’s intense rivalry and dislike of the President have become their cudgel. Every word of praise coming in for John McCain is translated into an affront against Donald Trump. The German Chancellor sent condolences and to CNN, that meant she is frustrated with Trump.
The exclusion of the President from the funeral services will be mentioned daily for at least a week.
CNN wrote, “In Washington, even death is political — a fact McCain well understood as a sought-after eulogizer himself, and by planning his funeral rites to exclude the President, he will be making an unmistakable posthumous statement directed at the White House.
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi want to name a building after the senator which he earned by voting with them on Obamacare and on other issues. Hopefully, it’s sincere but don’t be surprised if it’s politicized.
It looks like former president George W. Bush and former vice president Joe Biden will give the eulogies for John McCain. Original reports indicated that Barack Obama would eulogize the late senator. Perhaps the former president saw the bad publicity inherent in it.
THE MEDIA LIKES JOHN MCCAIN BECAUSE HE DISLIKED DONALD TRUMP
The media only liked McCain when he attacked other Republicans and McCain was well-aware of that.
FLASHBACK: Sen. John McCain complains that the mainstream media admires him only when he attacks fellow Republicans pic.twitter.com/6y4fyVERa0
— Wired Sources (@WiredSources) August 26, 2018
When President Trump made his unfortunate comment about McCain being a war hero because he was captured, people ignored the fact that McCain was, prior to that, calling millions of Trump supporters ‘crazies’.
McCain is considered a hero because he could have left the Hanoi Hilton and refused until all the men went with him and that was heroic. On the other hand, McCain constantly insulting conservatives was despicable since he was ostensibly a Republican. But that should be forgotten now.
FLASHBACK: John McCain called millions of Trump supporters ‘crazies’, which prompted President Trump to respond with the now-infamous comment that McCain is ‘only a war hero because he was captured’ pic.twitter.com/EazkXz7kvz
— Wired Sources (@WiredSources) August 26, 2018
During the primary for the 2008 presidential election, the NY Times endorsed John McCain and he was obviously pleased. But when the primaries were over, they consistently insulted him. He was hurt and shocked.
That is the way it is for Republicans and the media. If Republicans act like Democrats, they will be praised, but only for as long as they’re useful. They can never do Democrat as good as a Democrat and Democrats are all the media supports.
It has been that way since Karl Marx imprinted his failed ideology on the world.
FLASHBACK: John McCain was considered a racist and white supremacist by the liberal media until he decided to turn his back on his party and constituents
h/t @Cernovich pic.twitter.com/8uQORWxdzM
— Wired Sources (@WiredSources) August 26, 2018
McCain was a repulsive traitor, liar, and a scoundrel of the highest order.
*Senator John McCain ran on REPEALING Obamacare during his re-election bid in 2016.
*McCain lectured Democrats to “WAKE UP” to the failure of Obamacare in September of 2016.
*July 2017 John McCain ended up being the decisive vote killing the skinny repeal bill — after voting for broader repeal bills that he knew in advance would fail.
“To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a low, mean, premature Congressman.” — Mark Twain
So, WHY was McCain offered to leave Hanoi. Could it have been for the propaganda tape he made for the enemy. How would McCain have been seen if he HAD went home after such a tape and the others remained. He wouldn’t have dared to leave.
McCain had the unique position of having both previous generations make it to four-star admirals. How likely would it have been for him to become a Navy pilot with five mishaps as a pilot.
Will the media interview the many veterans who sought McCain’s help only to be dismissed even while he was on a Veterans committee. What is most troubling is McCain, along with Graham, who have fostered more useless wars that cost fellow Veterans THEIR lives. He literally STOOD with neo-Nazis in Ukraine and terrorists in Syria and having his picture With Them.
I am a veteran, but i do not have any respect for Mccain, who I consider an internationalist, a liberal progressive who was willing to use the military to intervene into other countries self-interests. A good article at Lew Rockwell–‘What the McCain Eulogies Tell Us.’
This is something I hadn’t heard of before. McCain graduated from Annapolis fifth, not from the top, but from the Bottom. That’s some kind of legacy.
A person who wrote a book about McCain made a statement that is used over and over again. He was a “complex” person. I wonder who came up with this idiotic phrase. In using complexity as a descriptive it reduces every other person as a simpleton. Using the term complex is indicative of a person who is incapable of discerning character traits that are actually similar in the majority.