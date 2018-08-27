John McCain’s Death Is Weaponized Against Trump

MSM is weaponizing the death of John McCain. The senator’s intense rivalry and dislike of the President have become their cudgel. Every word of praise coming in for John McCain is translated into an affront against Donald Trump. The German Chancellor sent condolences and to CNN, that meant she is frustrated with Trump.

The exclusion of the President from the funeral services will be mentioned daily for at least a week.

CNN wrote, “In Washington, even death is political — a fact McCain well understood as a sought-after eulogizer himself, and by planning his funeral rites to exclude the President, he will be making an unmistakable posthumous statement directed at the White House.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi want to name a building after the senator which he earned by voting with them on Obamacare and on other issues. Hopefully, it’s sincere but don’t be surprised if it’s politicized.

It looks like former president George W. Bush and former vice president Joe Biden will give the eulogies for John McCain. Original reports indicated that Barack Obama would eulogize the late senator. Perhaps the former president saw the bad publicity inherent in it.

THE MEDIA LIKES JOHN MCCAIN BECAUSE HE DISLIKED DONALD TRUMP

The media only liked McCain when he attacked other Republicans and McCain was well-aware of that.

FLASHBACK: Sen. John McCain complains that the mainstream media admires him only when he attacks fellow Republicans pic.twitter.com/6y4fyVERa0 — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) August 26, 2018

When President Trump made his unfortunate comment about McCain being a war hero because he was captured, people ignored the fact that McCain was, prior to that, calling millions of Trump supporters ‘crazies’.

McCain is considered a hero because he could have left the Hanoi Hilton and refused until all the men went with him and that was heroic. On the other hand, McCain constantly insulting conservatives was despicable since he was ostensibly a Republican. But that should be forgotten now.

FLASHBACK: John McCain called millions of Trump supporters ‘crazies’, which prompted President Trump to respond with the now-infamous comment that McCain is ‘only a war hero because he was captured’ pic.twitter.com/EazkXz7kvz — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) August 26, 2018

During the primary for the 2008 presidential election, the NY Times endorsed John McCain and he was obviously pleased. But when the primaries were over, they consistently insulted him. He was hurt and shocked.

That is the way it is for Republicans and the media. If Republicans act like Democrats, they will be praised, but only for as long as they’re useful. They can never do Democrat as good as a Democrat and Democrats are all the media supports.

It has been that way since Karl Marx imprinted his failed ideology on the world.

FLASHBACK: John McCain was considered a racist and white supremacist by the liberal media until he decided to turn his back on his party and constituents

h/t @Cernovich pic.twitter.com/8uQORWxdzM — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) August 26, 2018