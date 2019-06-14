John O. Brennan’s Colleagues Make a Liar Out of Him

According to two of former CIA chief John O. Brennan’s colleagues, he was not accurate when he denied the dossier was used in the Obama intelligence assessment. This information comes via a real clear investigations report.

This coincides with Rep. Nunes recent claim that after looking at the Mueller scoping memo, which justified the Russia-Trump probe, he can state that the dossier permeated throughout.

The GOP has said that whistleblowers are now coming forward and it doesn’t look good for the Democrat probe.

Brennan has long insisted that the salacious and unverified Steele dossier was not part of the official Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Recently retired National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers stated in a classified letter to Congress that the Clinton campaign-funded memos did factor into the ICA. And James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence under President Obama, conceded in a recent CNN interview that the assessment was based on “some of the substantive content of the dossier.”

Brennan testified on May 2017 before the House Intelligence Committee that the Steele dossier was “not in any way used as the basis for the intelligence community’s assessment” that Russia interfered in the election to help elect Donald Trump.

Brennan could be indicted for perjury, among other things. Perhaps that is why he is so vehemently hateful against the President on cable ‘news.’