Joking Joe Biden’s Not Sorry About His Touchy-Feely Intentions

Uncle Joe Biden’s response to the handsy Joe controversy could spell trouble for him. The former vice president was asked if he would apologize to anyone specifically for his past actions and he said he’s not sorry. While he is sorry he made people feel uncomfortable, he’s not sorry for his intentions.

“I’m sorry I didn’t understand more,” Biden told reporters. “I’m not sorry for any of my intentions. I’m not sorry for anything that I have ever done. I have never been disrespectful intentionally to a man or a woman. So that’s not the reputation I’ve had since I was in high school, for god’s sakes.”

At 76 years of age, he finally gets it!

“The fact of the matter is I made it clear that if I made anyone feel (uncomfortable), I feel badly about that. It was never my intention. Ever,” Biden said.

While many comments on social media were supportive, others mocked him. Whether this hurts him all depends on how much the far-left wants to eliminate him from the race. The women who came out will feel belittled and say this is just more of his misogyny. Also, Biden has never disputed or commented on claims he stripped down in front of female Secret Service agents to go skinny dipping.

HE’S EXPECTING MORE WOMEN TO COME OUT

Former VP Biden says he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more women come forward about uncomfortable interactions: “I’m sorry I didn’t understand more. I’m not sorry for any of my intentions.” pic.twitter.com/YcH8Wy1Qhs — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2019

IT’S A BIG JOKE

Will making a joke out of this work? What say you?

In his first appearance since the controversy over his inappropriate touching, Biden joked about it.

Speaking before the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Biden came out on the stage and hugged the (male) moderator. He then joked about it.

“I just want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie,” Biden said, referring to IBEW President Lonnie Stephenson, to whom Biden gave a shoulder pat before taking the stage.

“I don’t know man,” Biden added, before laughing.

The first thing Joe Biden said in his first speech after numerous accusations of inappropriate touching was to joke about inappropriate touching 😬 pic.twitter.com/KquSQaaKnC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2019

Biden later called up to the stage several young children who were in the crowd.

“All those kids, you want to come up on the stage? You can come up, it’s okay,” Biden said.

Biden than shook each of the children’s hands before putting an arm around the nearest boy.

“He gave me permission to touch him,” Biden told the crowd to laughter.

Biden went on to make a *second* joke about inappropriate touching pic.twitter.com/fkzYM743no — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2019