Jordanian Man Caught Trying to Smuggle Yemenis Into U.S.

SPECIAL INTEREST ALIENS

A 31-year old Jordanian man living in Monterrey, Mexico was arrested in New York City Saturday on arrival at JFK for allegedly attempting to smuggle six Yemenis [Special Interest Aliens] into the United States by way of the Mexican border, according to the Justice Department.

The complaint against Moayad Heider Mohammad Aldairi came out of Texas. Aldairi was arrested on May 29 for a smuggling operation from 2017. He allegedly did it in exchange for money.

The plan was to get the six people across the ocean to Central America and then to the U.S.

That’s why we need the borders closed. Build the wall!

Yemeni is engaged in a violent civil war and the U.S. has been pummeling them. Terrorists backing Iran and al Qaeda have taken over the country. Yemen is one of the 17 most dangerous countries.

Even if the six weren’t terrorists, which is unlikely, they would in the least infiltrate our culture and influence our values and politics.

Aldairi appeared before the U.S. Magistrate Judge on the 30th.

A judge signed off on an arrest warrant for Aldairi on May 29.

During his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marilyn D. Go in the Eastern District of New York on Monday, he was ordered to be sent to the Western District of Texas to face prosecution.

The arrest was the result of the Extraterritorial Criminal Travel Strike Force program, DOJ said in a press release.

They just keep pouring in and spendthrift Democrats keep insisting we can’t afford the wall. McConnell and Ryan are no bargain either. In fact, the Chamber of Commerce is working against America as well.

You might be interested in the related story. Click the link.