Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Journalist: Police Might Have a Prime Suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

Journalist: Police Might Have a Prime Suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

By
M Dowling
-
1
145

The National Desk – journalist Ashley Banfield’s – reports that new information about Savannah Guthrie’s mother is very disturbing. Two ransom notes were sent, one to TMZ. The notes are believed to be fakes.

The back door was wide open. However, the front door was broken in, and the two cameras were smashed. Whoever destroyed them knew there were two. There was blood in the house and on the porch. The blood on the porch was photographed in this clip.

Mrs. Guthrie was kidnapped at 2 am Sunday. That is when the pacemaker communication was stopped.

According to this journalist’s impeccable, high-up source in law enforcement, police reportedly impounded the car belonging to Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Annie. It is being used as evidence. Annie and her husband were the last two people to see Nancy. The car is allegedly tied to Tommaso Cioni. Their source said Mr. Cioni is reportedly the prime suspect.

Search and rescue trucks have been hovering over the property.

Previous articleEU Moves to Force Censorship on the United States
Next articleSen. Mitch McConnell Is Hospitalized with a “Positive” Outlook
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
37 minutes ago

It seemed like a ransom would be requested. But abducting an old and unhealthy person is risky, the person can easily die in custody. There can be more to this story. What does the daughter’s car have to do with this? It implies a connection between the suspect and the family.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by The Prisoner
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x