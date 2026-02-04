Journalist: Police Might Have a Prime Suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

The National Desk – journalist Ashley Banfield’s – reports that new information about Savannah Guthrie’s mother is very disturbing. Two ransom notes were sent, one to TMZ. The notes are believed to be fakes.

The back door was wide open. However, the front door was broken in, and the two cameras were smashed. Whoever destroyed them knew there were two. There was blood in the house and on the porch. The blood on the porch was photographed in this clip.

Mrs. Guthrie was kidnapped at 2 am Sunday. That is when the pacemaker communication was stopped.

According to this journalist’s impeccable, high-up source in law enforcement, police reportedly impounded the car belonging to Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Annie. It is being used as evidence. Annie and her husband were the last two people to see Nancy. The car is allegedly tied to Tommaso Cioni. Their source said Mr. Cioni is reportedly the prime suspect.

Search and rescue trucks have been hovering over the property.