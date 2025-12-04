Journalist Provides Deep Intel on National Guard Killer

Journalist Kevin Maurer, who writes for Rolling Stone, said the National Guard attack was not a radical terror attack. It looks like a person with mental health issues, he said. Killer, Rahmanallah Lakanwal had language issues, culture issues, and couldn’t get a job.

Maurer called it a tragedy that this guy slipped through the cracks.

If he’s sane enough to know what he did and to plan it, he needs to be punished. It’s likely he never should have been admitted, but the vetting, whether it was bad or not, probably wouldn’t have made a difference.

To me, the tragedy is that someone who cannot be assimilated shouldn’t be here.

Mr. Maurer said these men were true believers and sacrificed for a better country and it didn’t happen. They believed in the American promise. Maurer doesn’t want every single Afghan punished.