Journalist returns to Somalia to tell of Its beauty, then she’s killed by terrorists

By
S.Noble
-
0

Hodan Nalayeh left Canada and returned to the country of her birth to tell “uplifting” stories about Somalia, according to the Washington Post.

She wanted to end the stereotyping of her beautiful country. Hodan founded IntegrationTV to tell the story of Somalia.

The journalist became well known for her unbelievably positive tweets about Somalia, honestly, unbelievably. A week ago, she lauded the “beauty” of the place, and then she was killed by terrorists, along with her husband and other journalists and humanitarian workers.

On Friday last week, Nalayeh was killed in that very same town when al-Shabab militants stormed the Asasey Hotel in Kismayo. She was only 43 when she died. The country probably is beautiful but it’s controlled by terrorists. It’s a hellhole.

Leave a Reply