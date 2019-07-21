Journalist returns to Somalia to tell of Its beauty, then she’s killed by terrorists

Hodan Nalayeh left Canada and returned to the country of her birth to tell “uplifting” stories about Somalia, according to the Washington Post.

She wanted to end the stereotyping of her beautiful country. Hodan founded IntegrationTV to tell the story of Somalia.

The journalist became well known for her unbelievably positive tweets about Somalia, honestly, unbelievably. A week ago, she lauded the “beauty” of the place, and then she was killed by terrorists, along with her husband and other journalists and humanitarian workers.

The late Hodan Nalayeh (AUN) in this video was urging those who watch her from Facebook to go to her YouTube channel & subscribe. Hodan (AUN) wanted a 100,000 subscribers plaque from @YouTube, her channel is now at 75,000 please subscribe to her channel for this to be achieved. pic.twitter.com/a3GIIuVb0X — . // #FreeColdoon (@Omarcusmaan) July 20, 2019

On Friday last week, Nalayeh was killed in that very same town when al-Shabab militants stormed the Asasey Hotel in Kismayo. She was only 43 when she died. The country probably is beautiful but it’s controlled by terrorists. It’s a hellhole.

Canadian Somali journalist Hodan Nalayeh is being remembered for her uplifting stories after being killed in a terrorist attack on July 12 pic.twitter.com/jN4eCUwsdV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 17, 2019