Joy Behar Wants the President Arrested for Hate Speech

Fascist Joy Behar wants President Trump brought up on charges of hate speech, even though there aren’t any hate speech laws. All Trump did was quote Ilhan Omar, the anti-Semitic, anti-American congresswoman and report on the other comments by The Squad.

.@JoyVBehar on Trump’s rally last night: “Why can’t he be brought up on charges of hate speech?” pic.twitter.com/WkaRaFBRJn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 18, 2019

The President described the anti-American and anti-Semitic things she said and the crowd chanted, “send her back.” The President also went after the rest of the communist Squad.

This morning the Democrat media tried to characterize on his comments as hate.

Behar thinks these are grounds for Trump’s arrest. She’s lowered the bar for imprisonment, but only for those with whom she disagrees. This is the kind of thing Stalin did.

With this new law, she just invented, all politicians and most Americans will qualify at one time or another. She has no respect for free speech.