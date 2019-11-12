Joy Reid Poisons Thanksgiving

The New Democratic Party doesn’t like Thanksgiving. They see the feast as celebrating something that didn’t happen since America is evil, the natives were all perfect, and we abused them. That’s Thanksgiving according to communist Howard Zinn’s U.S. history.

It doesn’t matter what the truth is, there are Democrats who hate America and our symbols, including symbolic holidays. Joy Reid is one of them.

She made a crack about it being one of America’s favorite food holidays when it’s actually to give thanks to God for all our blessings. Then she went on in a most cynical way.

“Thanksgiving, where problematic actual history meets delicious cuisine and many of you will be heading home to spend time are family and friends, eat a little too much and perhaps engage in a dreaded contentious political debate with your cranky uncle Rosco when he starts yelling, ‘Read the transcript!’ at the dinner table, between bites of turkey and pumpkin pie.”

The woman must be joyless on holidays. She is so angry.

For Thanksgiving, she is telling her uninformed viewers how to get through impeachment. She explained — in her brainwashing way — what quid pro quo means.

“Most people can’t say it [quid pro quo], spell it or understand it,” she insisted. “Though it has become a kind of catchphrase for the media and Donald Trump and his defenders.”

Huh? Most can’t spell it? Our schools really must be failing if they can’t say or spell or understand it. The truth is Reid has no clue how intelligent most people are and what she is saying is very insulting.

“What we’re talking about is not a pithy Latin phrase,” Reid said on her joyless show. “It’s something a lot simpler: Bribery and extortion,” she added.

Nothing like telling viewers what they must think.

The educational system definitely failed Ms. Reid.