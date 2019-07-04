Joy Reid says President’s July 4 parade is a “threat” by a “tyrant”

Joy Reid, believed by many to be a racist propagandist, says the president of the United States “aspires to be” North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un or Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his plan to celebrate America’s birthday is literally a “threat” to the nation.

“You mentioned France and Kim Jong-Un, who Donald Trump greatly admires Kim Jong-Un. He sort of aspires to be sort of a mini-Putin or Kim Jong-Un,” Reid said on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Tuesday.

“He wants to have that kind of absolute power. He claims Kim Jong-Un’s people just adore him. They have no choice because he would throw them in a gulag and probably kill them,” she added.

About the Independence Day celebrations honoring America and our military, she says, without evidence,

What Bastille Day represents is the victory over tyrannical rule, over the king, and over the attempt for the king to return,” she said, referring to France’s celebration, which Trump praised once. “What is the message when Kim Jong-un rolls tanks down the streets of his capital? The message is to democracies. It’s the message to people like us, to Western democracies, ‘you better be careful because we, the united North Korean people, will defeat you. We have nukes. Be afraid of us.’”

She is paranoid.

“What is the message Donald Trump is trying to send by rolling tanks down Constitution Avenue? Who is that message to?” she asked.

Her Conspiracy Theory

“It’s certainly not to tyrants because he likes tyrants, he loves tyrants,” she said, again pushing her own theories and views.

“It’s not to Putin, it’s not to Kim Jong-Un, not to the Saudis. Is it to our friends, to Western democracies who he doesn’t particularly like, or is it to us? Is it to the resistance in this country? ‘I got tanks. I have this military armada.’”

“The message is a threat, but it’s always a threat when you roll out your military,” she said.

“But it’s to whom is the threat, and I suspect that the threat is to his fellow Americans. And I hate to say that, but I think that Donald Trump styles himself a tyrant, not a defeater of tyrants.”

She’s a psycho and hasn’t a clue that the President’s message is patriotism.

She ranted on Twitter.

Donald Trump’s ‘Salute To America’ thing is a big, taxpayer-funded, North Korea-style Trump rally. So it makes sense that only Fox “News” State TV will obsequiously cover it. Enjoy whatever you watch tomorrow! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Xf92dmOgFa — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 4, 2019

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSED THE PARADE TODAY

The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country, SALUTE TO AMERICA, an all day event at the Lincoln Memorial, culminating with large scale flyovers of the most modern….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

….and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World. Perhaps even Air Force One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd. That will start at 6:00P.M., but be there early. Then, at 9:00 P.M., a great (to put it mildly) fireworks display. I will speak on behalf of our great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Big 4th of July in D.C. “Salute to America.” The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World. Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

Tanks on the mall. Concentration camps. Man, it’s like FDR is president all over again. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2019