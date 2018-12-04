Joyless Behar Screams McCain’s an “Entitled B*tch”, Threatens to Quit

The left insists on taking every compliment they pay to President George H.W. Bush and using it to segue into an insult or attack against President Trump.

That’s what happened on ‘The View’ Monday when Joyless Behar, the woman Kid Rock thinks is a “b***h”, blew up at Meghan McCain who suggested they not talk about Trump while paying respects to President Bush.

A screaming match ensued and Whoopi went to a commercial break.

AFTER THEY CUT BEHAR’S MIC

After the producers cut Behar’s mic, she could be seen screaming and tossing her papers. A source told Daily Mail that Behar threw her hands in the air, yelled “My God!” and “Get this b***h under control.”

“If this s**t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more,” Behar allegedly continued.

If she follows through, it would truly bring Joy to many.

McCain and Behar have had increasingly loud fights on air.

Producers ran to the stage in an attempt to deescalate the situation, but Behar continued to rant, according to the Mail’s source despite the audience hearing it all.

“I’ve tolerated a lot of s**t on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled b***h. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer,” Behar shouted.

If anyone qualifies as an “entitled b***h, it’s Behar. She also never ever plays nice, not ever.

IT’S NOT WHAT PRESIDENT BUSH’S FAMILY WANTS

The Bush family taken great care to make certain that services being held to honor the life and legacy of former President George H.W. Bush do not become a political platform for anti-Trumpism. John McCain’s funeral was marred by all the hateful insinuations and pronouncements.

But with the Bush family patriarch’s casket lying in State at the U.S. Capitol this week ahead of Wednesday services in Washington, efforts have been made to avoid a politicized funeral. The family already contacted the White House this past summer saying that President Trump would be welcome at H.W. Bush’s services — and assured Trump that the focus would be on the 41st U.S. president’s life rather than their disagreements, The Washington Post reported, citing a former administration official.

It’s clear they would prefer the left stop using President H.W. Bush’s funeral as a platform for hate.

Someone please tell Behar.