Juan Williams says the Resistance finally found a way to destroy Trump

President Trump criticized Obama’s former adviser Juan Williams in a tweet over his most recent attacks against him on The Five. Juan’s non-stop vicious in his assault on the President.

The President wrote, “Juan Williams at @FoxNews is so pathetic, and yet when he met me in the Fox Building lobby, he couldn’t have been nicer as he asked me to take a picture of him and me for his family. Yet he is always nasty and wrong!”

The President is also a critic of Fox News’s movement towards the left, and on some shows, the hard-left.

Juan Williams: Democrats finally hit Trump where it hurts

Juan thinks the left has finally hit Trump in a way that will destroy him.

Williams responded to Trump in an op-ed at The Hill, saying he doesn’t believe in following Michelle Obama’s mantra of ‘when they go low, we go high’ [which they have never done anyway], he wants to go lower and ‘kick them’ as Eric Holder suggested.

The Fox ‘News’ host said the Resistance has landed punches by going after the President’s donors. He touted Julian Castro’s doxxing of donors and what Juan sees as a rush to flee the upscale health clubs overseen by Steve Ross’s firm, Equinox and Soul Cycle, after he planned a fundraiser.

He promoted Rep. Al Green’s calls for impeachment and reveled in the ads Castro is taking out calling Trump a bigot. The as ran on Fox News.

The Fox joker believes all this will have Trump’s wealthy donors running away from him.

Williams claims:

Many Democratic presidential candidates are already on record calling the president a racist.

But paying for a television ad to rebuke Trump as a racist has the potential to penetrate the far-right bubble. Trump’s backers consistently show indifference to his use of racial fears and anti-immigrant anxiety to stir up his base for the 2020 election.

Polling indicates that this new willingness to confront Trump’s use of racial division has the potential to pay dividends.

Fifty-nine percent of voters in a Fox News poll released last week said Trump is “tearing the country apart.” That number includes 53 percent of white voters. And in terms of Trump’s bid for a second term, it is telling that 59 percent of independent voters also agree with this sentiment.

People shouldn’t be too quick to believe this. First of all, Trump is not a racist, and Secondly, Fox polls are inaccurate. Williams is regurgitating the new plan put forward by the NY Times.

The NY Times executive editor Dean Baquet told his staff that they are moving away from the (fake) Russia collusion stories to the (fake) Trump is a racist and a white supremacist. Indeed, that is how the entire media is now going — full steam ahead.

One of the problems they might have is the word ‘racist’ doesn’t mean anything anymore. They call everything racist. It’s been neutered.

There’s more — Juan went through a number of talking points. What he did prove is that he is a dishonest, nasty man, an Obama puppet.