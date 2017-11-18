Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones Respond to Hillary Saying They’re “Misremembering” Assaults

Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones, two women who have accused former President Bill Clinton of rape or sexual misconduct, responded Friday to claims Hillary Clinton made about them “misremembering” the assaults.
Clinton claimed in an interview with ABC News radio host Rita Cosby on Friday that Bill’s accusers are “misremembering” history.
“Every situation has to be judged on its own merit. And there were allegations that were disproved,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that people are either misremembering or misinterpreting history.”
“I don’t know that we can rewrite and revise history,” Clinton added.
That’s so galling. Nothing was settled and he wasn’t exonerated.
Bill settled with Paula Jones for $850,000.
Host Laura Ingraham asked Ms. Broaddrick if she had the chance to confront Bill as Hillary claimed.
After they agreed the claim was “hilarious”, Ms. Broaddrick said: “It’s disgusting. No human being was protected more than Bill Clinton was. They built this wall around him.”
“And no human being was more harassed and ridiculed and trashed as Bill Clinton’s victims were. I did get a time to speak. But it was only because I had Lisa Myers. She was one of the very few who believed in me and just stayed on that story until we got it through. And I commend her for that,” she concluded.
The remarkable story is that someone so morally, ethically and logically deficient as Hillary is not in jail, was a major presidential candidate, is still admired by millions, and can get on the media anytime.
The only ones who are historical revisionists are the Clintons, Obamas, and the Democrats! The Clintons are now toast, they are no longer an asset of any kind, as seen by the numerous Democrats throwing them under the preverbal bus!
It’s about time! The Clinton Crime Family has finally been outed! I have been telling people for decades that Bill Clinton and his political wife are both cur digs. Bill was chasing high school girls when he was Governor of Arkansas. Hillary has been attacking his accusers ever since the first public accusation. She claims to stand up for women’s rights…especially in cases of sexual abuse…but operates from a different bully pulpit when he comes to her sleazy political husband.
This is a classic example of…What Goes Around Comes Around! Praise the Lord and pass the handcuffs! Hillary for PRISON!
