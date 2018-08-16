Judge Backus’ Decision in Extremist Muslim Case Is Worse Than You Thought

The New Mexico compound of radical Islamists is being misreported at America’s own peril.
Judge Sarah Backus ordered $20,000 bail for the defendants in the extremist Muslim compound in New Mexico where 11 children were found dressed in rags, living in filth, and suffering from malnutrition. Not only were there starving children, another child was found dead after he was put through an Islamic ritual to rid him of demons. Additionally, at least one child said they were being trained to shoot and kill teachers, law enforcement, and others who appeared to be enemies.
The judge saw no reason to keep them in prison and ignored their radical religious/political views. She even accused the prosecutors of anti-Islam prejudice.
One of the accused Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is in jail because there is a warrant out for him. Another is here illegally so she was sent to the feds. The others are not yet released.
Backus, who said she was ‘troubled’ by their behavior, should be troubled. The ringleader of the compound is tied to terrorists. Prosecutors attempted to explain the terrorist connections, but the judge saw it as bias.
THE TERRORIST CONNECTION
The ringleader, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, is the son of a radical Islamic imam, also named Siraj Wahhaj, who is an unindicted conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The terrorist-tied imam has railed against America and called for Islam to take the country over.
Former U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy knows the case well. Imam Wahhaj was a character witness for some of the terrorists at the trial. He is a notorious sharia supremacist from a Brooklyn mosque. He preaches that Muslims should immigrate to the West and form enclaves to prepare for violent action against the host country and live their lives according to the strictest form of sharia.
The ideology cannot be subjected to political correctness. Islam in its strict form is a political system that is in direct conflict with the U.S. Constitution. Wake up America!
Watch Andy McCarthy on Fox & Friends Thursday morning:
In her statement, she accused prosecutors of being anti-Islam:
“The defendants are apparently of the Muslim faith,” read the order. “The Court was asked by the State to make a finding of dangerousness and a finding of no conditions of release could ensure the safety of the community. The State apparently expected the court to take the individuals’ faith into account in making such a determination. The Court has never been asked to take any other person’s faith into account in making a determination of dangerousness. The Court is not aware of any law that allows the Court to take a person’s faith into consideration in making a dangerousness determination.”
There is that little concern about Wahhaj’s ties to terrorism.
“The state alleges there was a big plan afoot but the state has not shown to my satisfaction by clear and convincing evidence what in fact that plan was,” Backus said Monday, CNN reported. “The state wants me to make a leap and it’s a large leap and that would be to hold people in jail without bond based on — again — troubling facts but I didn’t hear any choate plan that was being alleged by the state.”
It’s not a “large leap”.
New Mexico Governor Martinez came out quickly and condemned the judge’s decision.
Here’s part of the judge’s order denying the prosecutors’ motion to deny bail to the #NewMexicoCompound adults.
Judge Sarah Backus essentially accuses the authorities of promoting religious discrimination against Muslims.#NewMexico pic.twitter.com/vB6yexFkBP
— Ryan Mauro (@ryanmauro) August 14, 2018
Backus said she’s receiving death threats. Maybe she is.
