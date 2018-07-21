Judge-Bashing Whoopi Indirectly Calls Jeanine Pirro a Liar

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t want you to believe your lying eyes as she tells a different version of events about the public disagreement with Jeanine Pirro. So watch how the episode went on Thursday and decide for yourself. We have all the videos, watch them all.

Goldberg didn’t call her a liar but says the Judge’s story is not correct and she tells a different story. She made a liar out of her.

On Thursday, Whoopi ended the segment with the Judge, saying, “Goodbye…that’s it, I’m done.” She rudely kicked her off the show. It got worse after the show, allegedly.

After a wild and vicious confrontation on The View between co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, the judge says, Whoopi confronted her backstage. Pirro says the incensed co-host proceeded to allegedly curse and spit at her, finally telling her to get out of the building.

At first, ABC and Goldberg wanted to discuss it with the Judge. That’s changed. Whoopi is telling a different version of events.

“[A]fter the segment, which ended when it was supposed to — it was not early, it was not late, it ended when it was supposed to — she then called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience,” Goldberg said on Friday’s edition of “The View.”

Whoopi claims Judge Pirro was upset CNN’s Navaro was on the panel instead of Joy Behar. [seemed like a set up no doubt, given Navaro’s hatred of Trump].

“When I came offstage, I went over there, because I was a little hot, okay?” Goldberg continued. “So I went to calm down. She came off — she could have just passed me, she didn’t need to stop, but she stopped — and put a finger in my face, and said, ‘I’ve done more for victims than you ever will.’”

“Then I said to her some few choice words I cannot repeat. Yes, I did say it, I did say it, but I did not spit on her, I did not intimidate her, no one chased her out of here saying get out, but she did leave here cursing at the people who booked the show, she cursed at the guys who do the security for the show.”

[Spit was probably shooting out spittle as she yelled and cursed, not actually spitting at her.]

Judge Jeanine had said Megan McCain leaned over and apologized to her as it went down, but Whoopi said she tore off her mic and called them “c***suckers.”

“When I went off the stage, I was walking downstairs and I said something like, ‘Whoopi, I’ve fought for victims all my life,’” she told Hannity on his radio show Thursday afternoon. “And she came at me as I was leaving, saying ‘F- you!’ in my face, literally spitting at me. ‘F- you, get the F**k out of this building!’”

THIS IS WHOOPI’S VERSION

THURSDAY’S SHOW: AFTER THE SHOW ON THURSDAY, WHOOPI ENDED BY SCREAMING, THEN TELLING HER TO GO. THEY WERE BOTH FIRED UP.

JUDGE JEANINE GIVES HER SIDE ABOUT THE BACKSTAGE EVENTS

.@JudgeJeanine on what @WhoopiGoldberg did off stage: “I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building.’ And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building.’” pic.twitter.com/sEMtyrwCNN — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2018

She told Hannity what happened on his TV show that evening.

So, who do you believe? A little bit of both?