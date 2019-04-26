Judge charged with obstruction for helping an alien criminal escape

We finally have a case with a judge arraigned for committing a crime. They usually do whatever they want, especially if it concerns illegal immigrants who have committed crimes. Bleeding heart judges don’t abide by the rule of law and they have sworn to abide by the law.

These judges who help criminal illegal aliens escape ICE have been getting away with it, until now.

Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph, 51, appeared in U.S. District Court in Boston on Thursday. She was arraigned on obstruction of justice stemming from an incident that allegedly took place on April 2, 2018.

Prosecutors claimed in court documents earlier Thursday that Joseph, along with 56-year-old court officer Wesley MacGregor, helped Jose Medina-Perez, a twice-deported illegal immigrant with a fugitive warrant for drunk driving in Pennsylvania, sneak out a back door after he appeared in court to be arraigned on drug charges, according to MassLive.com.

We wouldn’t want to lose him, we say ironically. What an upstanding citizen he’d make. What is wrong with these people and why do they find it so hard to simply abide by the law?

Authorities alleged that Joseph asked an immigration agent who was in the courtroom to leave, and said Medina-Perez would be released into the courthouse lobby.

But after the hearing, MacGregor led him downstairs to the lockup and out a back door, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said.

If this man kills someone while driving drunk or drugged, this judge should be put on trial.

This case is a step in the right direction, back towards the rule of law. It’s a sorry state of affairs when judges make up the laws as they go along.