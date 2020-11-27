Judge cited Dominion’s ‘serious system security vulnerability and operational issues’ in October

A federal judge in October expressed serious concerns about Georgia’s new election system but declined to order the state to abandon its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots for the November election.

Voting integrity activists challenged Dominion voting systems’ use. A decision was rendered in mid-October. The judge in the case said machine voting “presents serious system security vulnerability and operational issues that may place plaintiffs and other voters at risk of deprivation of their fundamental right to cast an effective vote that is accurately counted,” U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg wrote in a 147-page order.

“The court’s order has delved deep into the true risks posed by the new BMD voting system as well as its manner of implementation,” Totenberg wrote. “These risks are neither hypothetical nor remote under the current circumstances.”

The activists have shown that equipment and voter registration database problems during pilot elections last year and this year’s June primary and August runoff elections “caused severe breakdowns at the polls, severely burdening voters’ exercise of the franchise.”

But the judge noted that U.S. Supreme Court precedent recognizes states’ “authority and power to regulate their elections and the voting process itself” and acknowledged that the high court has repeatedly said in recent months that lower courts must use great restraint in ordering any substantial changes so close to an election.

“Implementation of such a sudden systemic change under these circumstances cannot but cause voter confusion and some real measure of electoral disruption,” she wrote.

For those reasons, Totenberg wrote, she must deny the activists’ request for an immediate replacement of the new voting system with one that uses hand-marked paper ballots. But she warned that “the vital issues identified in this case will not disappear or be appropriately addressed without focused state attention, resources, ongoing serious evaluation by independent cybersecurity experts, and open-mindedness.”

“We are deeply disappointed that Georgia voters will be voting in this important election on unreliable touchscreen machines that produce results that cannot be audited,” Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance, a plaintiff in the suit, said in an email.

Watch and find out how RINO secretary of state Raffensperger responded in October, right before the election: