Judge Engoron Insists Ivanka to Testify Against Her Father

Ivanka Trump must testify against her father at her father’s New York civil fraud trial, Judge Engoron, who oversees the case, ruled on Friday. He denied a motion to quash a subpoena, but gave her until Wednesday to appeal.

Ivanka Trump’s attorney had argued that she should not be forced to appear after an appellate court removed her as a defendant in the case. She also hasn’t done business in New York since 2017.

“Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,” Engoron said.

The judge also said Ivanka Trump should have submitted an affidavit asserting that she does not live or work in the state presently. “Only she can tell us that, and it’s too late to do that now,” Engoron said.

Donald Trump’s children are expected to be called to testify next week, and the former president could be called in to testify the week after that, the attorney general’s office said in court Friday.

After the children testify, the attorney general’s office expects to call Trump as its final witness the week of November 6.

Donald Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise, called the subpoena “continued harassment of President Trump’s children.”

“They just want another free-for-all on one of President Trump’s children,” Kise said. “They want her in the courtroom so it can be filled with media, and we can have another circus day.”

Ivanka Trump had initially been listed as a co-defendant – along with Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and several Trump Organization executives.

She was dismissed as a co-defendant because the claims against her were too old.

