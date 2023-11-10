Judge Engoron’s Wife Says She Never Posted Anti-Trump Messages on X

Earlier this week, Laura Loomer claimed to have found Judge Engoran’s wife’s X account in which she allegedly wrote vicious posts about Donald Trump.

Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engoron, told Newsweek that she did not post social media attacks against former President Donald Trump.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer accused Dawn Engoron of running an X account that frequently posted anti-Trump messages against the former president, whose civil business fraud trial is currently being overseen by Judge Engoron.

Newsweek was unable to verify that the account belonged to Dawn, and on Wednesday, she issued a firm denial

“I do not have a Twitter account. This is not me. I have not posted any anti-Trump messages,” she said.

Laura Loomer has not conceded:

TONIGHT ON LOOMER UNLEASHED JUDGE ARTHUR ENGORON EXPOSED! Tune into Episode 8 of @LoomerUnleashed tonight at 8 pm EST! I will be going through the ARCHIVE of his wife’s Twitter account, which she has since locked! LIVE on my @rumblevideo!https://t.co/R4WXeyhTNW https://t.co/ODdVbpgzeF pic.twitter.com/BeKZXPXf9Y — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 10, 2023

