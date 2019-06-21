Judge in MA Blocks ICE from Arresting Alien Criminals in Courthouses

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Thursday blocked federal authorities from making civil immigration arrests inside the state’s courthouses, according to CNN.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a preliminary injunction that blocks U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security “from civilly arresting parties, witnesses, and others attending Massachusetts courthouses on official business while they are going to, attending, or leaving the courthouse,” according to the court order.

The order follows a lawsuit from Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, the Committee for Public Counsel Services — Massachusetts’ public defender agency, and advocacy group Chelsea Collaborative.

It also comes after a Massachusetts judge and a former court officer were accused in April of helping a twice-deported undocumented defendant elude immigration authorities by slipping out a rear courthouse door.

The judge in question defended herself with taxpayer dollars. She actually helped the illegal alien criminal escape ICE.

This is absurd. Anyone can come into the country without vetting and ICE can’t arrest criminal illegal aliens in courthouses. These Democrats are destroying the country.

Today’s ruling against ICE arrests in courthouses is an important step forward in ensuring Massachusetts courts remain a place of redress and justice for all. https://t.co/y2xEPpFFMk — ACLU Massachusetts (@ACLU_Mass) June 20, 2019