Judge Jeanine Calls Out “the Most Dangerous Man in America”

Judge Jeanine made the case for “the most dangerous man in America” recently and she makes a great case. Perhaps it is time to recognize it as fact.
Hillary Clinton facilitated the sale of our uranium mine to Russia while she collected millions from them. She collected hundreds of millions of dollars from people doing business with our government while she was secretary of state. Nothing is done about her. In fact, as soon as Jeff Sessions accepted the position as head of the Department of Justice, he recused himself from everything except illegal immigration and allowed Rod Rosenstein to act as the attorney general.
Rosenstein immediately appointed Robert Mueller to investigate President Trump.
Judge Jeanine said the FBI ran a spy operation, placing a mole in the campaign as Totalitarians do. The mole has disappeared.
Any informant/spy must have a sign-off from the attorney general, and that would be Loretta Lynch. If she didn’t sign-off, that means the FBI under Jim Comey was even more corrupt than we knew.
It means Comey went rogue to destroy Donald Trump.
THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN
Judge Jeanine said the most dangerous man to the Republican Party, President Trump, and to this nation is Jeff Sessions.
Sessions fights the release of documents that could expose corruption and he won’t release documents about Hillary because she is a private citizen.
Sessions will do nothing and “hides behind the coattails of a man named Rod Rosenstein”. Jeff Sessions is “the most dangerous man in America”, she said.
Do you agree?
Jail her
I agree. Sessions had a perfect cover, as a loyal, tough, law abiding person. I question the judgement of people who still look to Sessions for justice. I also question their commitment to Trump and conservatism.
Sessions recently resorted to convincing Fox management to force him onto Tucker’s show, and Laura’s show, for soft interviews. He bombed. The next day, Tucker spent his first half hour contradicting what Sessions had said the day before. There are at least 3 witnesses that RR threatened people, and Sessions wants us to believe Wray, denies any chance it happened. For Sessions to act in the manner indicates complicity.
I don’t know where the information came from but Jerome Corsi has been saying that Sessions was under investigation for lying to Congress about Russia and that is the reason for his timidity. I did get the impression in his last Congressional hearing he was being somewhat cagey. If this is true he probably is walking on thin ice. He would have been better off just telling the Democrats, “What difference does it make”. He could have told them it wasn’t illegal to talk to Russians, or even wrong. It’s a red herring. But he was a typical Republican, afraid to combat the Democrats, especially Franken. It could also explain why he hasn’t resigned, because it could open up an investigation. Circumstances so far seem to align with Corsi’s assertion.