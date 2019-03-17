Judge Jeanine Is In Trouble But Chris Wallace Can Blame Trump for NZ

Fox News is possibly preparing to fire Judge Jeanine Pirro. At the same time, their top ‘reporter’, Chris Wallace is blaming the President for a massacre halfway around the world. Where does Fox News stand on these issues? We are about to find out, and, sadly, they are really all the Right has to count on in the media. Let’s hope they make the right choices.

PRESIDENT TRUMP REACHES OUT TO FOX NEWS

President Donald Trump is reaching out to Fox News in a series of tweets to spare Judge Jeanine Pirro and her show now in danger of cancellation because she commented on Ilhan Omar’s hijab and CAIR, the terror-linked organization, demanded her dismissal.

The SJW mob on social media is ripping Fox News and the President, mischaracterizing his tweets as authoritarian. Read them for yourselves.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Perhaps Fox News is looking for a reason to fire the Judge and they certainly don’t want to appear to be responding to the President. This might actually hurt the President’s cause no matter how well-intentioned.

Who knows what the future will bring for the only balanced network.

WALLACE BLAMES TRUMP

Chris Wallace is blaming Trump and Trump’s rhetoric for the New Zealand massacre and suggesting that he should make a speech against Islamophobia and violence against Muslims.

Yet, Wallace doesn’t say anything about the rise of anti-Semitism here in the U.S. and around the world. Is Chris Wallace an anti-semite just like his father was?

Watching Wallace is painful at this point because it seems as though his agenda is totally anti-Trump. Don’t we get enough of that from the mainstream media?

Wallace debated White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney regarding and repeating the recurring liberal narrative that President Trump’s comments encourage bigotry.

Wallace asked, “I agree the president is not responsible for this (New Zealand shooting) but has he considered, given the fact that some people seem to feel that he has given them cover, has he considered giving a major speech condemning anti-Muslim white supremacist bigotry? To the degree that there is an issue with white supremacists, white nationalists, anti-Muslim bigotry in this country — and there is an issue with that — why not deliver a speech condemning it?”

He kept hammering Mulvaney.

If the President gives the speech as Wallace suggests, it appears weak. It looks like he’s accepting blame and the leftists will use it to rip into him more. The President has no guilt in this and there is no need for him to give a speech.

No matter how absurd it is to blame the President for a crime committed halfway around the world, the leftists keep doing it.

Watch:

SHEP AND WALLACE DISCUSS THE END OF TRUMP

On Friday, during “Shepard Smith Reporting,” Wallace and his anti-Trump buddy Shep Smith discussed Republican senators [betraying] going against the President on the National Emergency Declaration.

They went from that to discussing how Donald Trump can’t win in 2020. Wallace said he can’t win with only his base, suggesting they’ll accept anything from him. Maybe that’s true since the other side are socialists and communists.

Watch: