Judge Jeanine is under tight restrictions, fears firing

Jeanine Pirro appeared on Sebastion Gorka’s radio show, and during the commercial break, Gorka asked Pirro when she would be in Washington, D.C, where his show is based.mHe wanted a live interview with her and Pirro replied that she will have to see if Fox News “will let me.”

“Fox reviews everything. They’re unbelievable,” she added. “They’re still saying you cannot do Bill O’Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax, oh no.”

“They suspended me,” Pirro said. “I’m not going to get fired. You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me.”

DON’T SAY ANYTHING AGAINST THE RADICAL ANTI-SEMITE

Pirro was suspended in March after speculating that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s antisemitism is a product of her radical Islamism. CAIR went wild as did the smear machines funded by Soros.

“This is not who your party is,” Pirro said to Democrats. “Your party is not anti-Israel. She is. Think about this. She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?”

“Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamist doctrine indicative of her adherence to sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” she added.

The network immediately came out to “strongly condemn” Judge Jeanine and it was unclear for weeks if she would return.

The President weighed in along with her fans and she came back, but she is much tamer than she used to be.

They could conceivably use the comments with Gorka to fire her. She is in distinct danger.

“They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves!” Trump said at the time, referencing Fox News.

Judging from the many Democrats they have on their shows, we think they are prepared to do exactly that.