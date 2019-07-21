Judge Jeanine says “We are close to losing this country”

In her opening segment of Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” former Judge Pirro declared, “We are close to losing this country. There is a plot to remake America by those who hate America, while everyone on the sidelines is freaking out over political correctness.”

Under the guise of “evolving,” Pirro charged that this cabal is seeking “to destroy the very foundations upon which this country was built.”

WEAPONIZING HATE

“They know how to weaponize their hate and don’t you dare criticize them,” she said. “If you do they will do everything in their power to destroy you. Or, if you happen to be the president, impeach you if you don’t share their radical leftist socialist hate America agenda. And if you don’t you’re a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, a xenophobe or just plain deplorable.

The Judge says the Squad of four radicals is motivated by hatred of America and for President Trump. We would add two things — hatred of Jews, and Christians.

“In their plot to remake America, they impose socialism on all of us,” Pirro said of the four radicals. “Forget capitalism, free markets, individual liberty, and free speech.”

“Say goodbye to law and order, ICE will be eliminated as well as the Department of Homeland Security,” she said. “And we need those open borders so anyone can come in, no vetting, just let them all in and you Americans pay for them.”

AOC, Omar, and Rashida are card-carrying members of the Democratic Socialist Party which has a worse agenda than that of the Communist Party USA. There is no doubt Ayanna Pressley is of the same ideology.

Pramila Jayapal Is the Fifth Member of the Squad

Even though Judge Jeanine didn’t mention it, Washington’s Pramila Jayapal is one with them. She compares a government takeover of healthcare to ending slavery and women’s suffrage.

Thomas Sowell discussed it during the Obama administration: