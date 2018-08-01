Judge Loses Patience with Prosecutors on the Second Day of Manafort’s Trial

The DoJ/FBI have been focusing on Paul Manafort for 11 years, but did not warn then-candidate Trump that he was under investigation before he hired him. Why? Because it’s a witch hunt?

The Manafort trial is in its second day. The prosecutor is vicious and the judge is fed up with his prejudicial terms and presentations.

Paul Manafort has been treated harshly since day one, especially given the fact that he has never been convicted of anything. It’s been brutal since the raids on Manafort’s home and office.

THE UN-AMERICAN RAID

The treatment the agency has afforded Paul Manafort, Trump’s short-lived campaign manager, and his family to date would perhaps be appropriate for a serial killer, not for a person potentially guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The FBI requested and received a warrant, allegedly because they didn’t trust Manafort to turn over all documents. Others believe it was to put undue pressure on Manafort to turn state’s evidence.

As Paul Manafort and his wife lay in bed in the pre-dawn hours, FBI agents entered with guns drawn and insisted on searching Kathleen Manafort in her nightgown for weapons. They claim they knocked twice and then used a key.

CNN: FBI agents broke into Manafort’s home with guns drawn. https://t.co/gBKrBC2eu7 pic.twitter.com/LtUr9jUdsC — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 20, 2017

The FBI already had the evidence they gathered during the raid according to the media.

In August, 2017, The Washington Post wrote:

The documents seized in the raid include materials Manafort already had provided to Congress, said people familiar with the search, and the significance of what was obtained remained unclear Wednesday evening.

“If the FBI wanted the documents, they could just ask [Manafort] and he would have turned them over,” said one adviser close to the White House.

Judge Ellis, who is overseeing the Northern Virginia trial, believes it’s all about pressuring Manafort to rat out the President even if Manafort has to make up a story.

Judge Ellis believes Mueller is using an unrelated case to pressure Manafort on matters that might be related.https://t.co/YJM3QJW6u5 pic.twitter.com/zW0R5OBLVQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 1, 2018

JUDGE ELLIS IS LOSING PATIENCE

It’s the second day of the Manafort trial and the judge is losing patience. The prosecutors want to prejudice the jury by referring to the wealthy Ukrainians as ‘Oligarchs’. As he said, Soros and the Koch brothers could be called oligarchs. From Fox News:

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III specifically told prosecutors to stop using the word “oligarch” to describe wealthy Ukrainians, whose dealings with Manafort are at the heart of the fraud charges he faces in northern Virginia federal court.

The judge said the term has a “pejorative” meaning and is not relevant in this case. Further, he cautioned that using it could suggest Manafort is associated with bad people – and guilty by association.

“It’s not the American way,” the judge said. He noted that wealthy donors like George Soros or the Koch brothers also could be considered oligarchs.

The judge was fed up with their demonizing Manafort because he lived well and spent well. He wants the prosecutors to go to the crime and stop prejudicing the jury with the hate-rich spiel. Fox News reports:

The Mueller team was later rebuffed again by Ellis when they tried to introduce photos that eventually would become public of Manafort’s closets filled with suits and high-end clothing.

While it’s part of their effort to paint Manafort as a tax scofflaw who spent big on luxury items, Ellis would not allow the photos for now.

“Enough is enough. We don’t convict people because they have a lot of money and throw it around,” he said.

The judge said the photos would seem “unnecessary, irrelevant” and potentially “prejudicial.” Further, he reminded the lawyers that Manafort “is not on trial for having a lavish lifestyle, but for not reporting income on his taxes.”

Actor James Woods handled it well.

Thank God @CNN is on this. The world could have ended and we never would have seen it coming. #CrackerjackJournalism https://t.co/XmY07O3DjY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 31, 2018

THE JUDGE KNOWS THEY’RE AFTER TRUMP

Ellis has scolded members of Mueller’s team before, asserting back in May that the team was really interested in targeting President Trump.

Mueller plan: 1) Show Manafort worked in Ukraine. 2) Show Ukraine put money in Manafort overseas accounts. 3) Show Manafort used those accounts to buy expensive stuff. Finally: 4) Show Manafort didn’t pay taxes on the money. Judge says: (4) is the important one. Get on with it. — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 1, 2018

PRESIDENT TRUMP WEIGHS IN

President Trump weighed in with tweets today. He reminded the public that Paul Manafort worked for highly respected officials. The President feels Manafort is being treated like Al Capone. He asks the question, “Where is the Russian Collusion?”

Trump also mentioned the obvious — Hillary is the smoking gun.

We have a two-tiered justice system in this country. It’s obvious. Rudy Giuliani said today that Mueller should put up or shut up.

Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and “Public Enemy Number One,” or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement – although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

“We already have a smoking gun about a campaign getting dirt on their opponent, it was Hillary Clinton. How is it OK for Hillary Clinton to proactively seek dirt from the Russians but the Trump campaign met at the Russians request and that is bad?” Marc Thiessen, Washington Post — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018