Judge Napolitano undermines the GOP & becomes one with the Dems

On Thursday, Judge Andrew Napolitano, still a Fox News legal analyst, undermined the Republicans who made a point of the inappropriateness of the Schiff hearing yesterday by mobbing the room. The Judge claims the Democrat’s “secret,” Star Chamber hearings for impeachment are proper and legal.

“As frustrating as it may be to have these hearings going on behind closed doors,” he said,

the hearings for which Congressman Schiff is presiding, they are consistent with the rules.”

He also claimed that Democrats are operating within the Boehner rules, which happened under a Republican majority. Napolitano said, “the rules say this level of inquiry, this initial level of inquiry, can be done in secret.”

He is ignoring the fact that Democrats are constantly rewriting the rules. We aren’t sure what he means by saying Democrats are operating within Boehner rules so we won’t call him a liar, but he’s warm.

Napolitano said these hearings will eventually be taken public. That’s true, but only after Democrats leak tiny bits of information that helps their case and does not represent the truth.

Napolitano even dared say, “this is just not the most effective way to show respect for what your colleagues are doing.” Nasty!

Is it effective for them to have star chambers then Judge?

Having the President deprived of his civil rights is very efficient for a witch trial. The judge knows better and what he did is wicked.

