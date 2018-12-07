Judge Orders Hillary Email/Private Server Investigation REOPENED!

According to The Washington Post, U.S. Judge Royce Lamberth on Thursday ordered the Justice and State Departments to reopen Hillary Clinton’s email/private server investigation, saying the actions of the agencies “smacks of outrageous misconduct”.

From The Post: At best, Lamberth said the government’s actions reflect “negligence born of incompetence,” adding, “At worst, career employees in the State and Justice departments colluded to scuttle public scrutiny of Clinton, skirt FOIA, and hoodwink this court.”

The Judge wants to know if the agencies “acted in bad faith by not telling a court for months that they had asked in mid-2014 for missing emails to be returned.”

Lamberth wrote that despite the government’s claimed presumption of transparency, [the Obama administration’s] Justice and State departments “fell far short” of FOIA requirements.

Lamberth said, “the spirit of the Freedom of Information Act [FOIA]required it.”

Our rulers have all but nullified FOIA.

This came about is a result of a Judicial Watch lawsuit filed when the agencies did not release documents as required by law.

The suit was months before news broke in March 2015 that Clinton exclusively used a private email account as secretary from 2009 to 2013, according to The Post.

Between July 2014 and March 2015, the State Department said in court filings that its document searches were adequate but they didn’t bother to mention unsearched records.

The agencies later acknowledged that additional searches would be needed, without disclosing that it had received 30,000 emails returned by Clinton.

The judge wants to know if Hillary used the private server to avoid FOIA and so do we.

Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch is more effective than Congress.