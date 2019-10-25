Judge orders release of grand jury material but Nadler once opposed it

A federal judge for the D.C. circuit court, Obama judge Beryl Howell, ordered the Department of Justice to turn over classified grand jury material from Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia report to the House Judiciary Committee.

According to NBC News, the grand jury material referenced in redacted portions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report must be turned over to the House Judiciary Committee by Wednesday.

“The Department of Justice claims that existing law bars disclosure to the Congress of grand jury information,” Howell wrote. “DOJ is wrong.”

That is not our understanding. The law requires grand jury information must be kept secret. The Attorney General was following the law by redacting it.

DEMOCRAT JERROLD NADLER SAID NOT TO RELEASE IT

House Judiciary Chair, Democrat Jerry Nadler thought so too once — during the Clinton impeachment.

Watch Jerrold Nadler in the 1998 clip below discussing the Starr report [regarding the impeachment of Bill Clinton] with Charlie Rose. He clearly states here that some material cannot be released, citing the law he abided by at the time. The grand jury material cannot be released and it’s unfair to involve innocent people, according to the 1998 Nadler.

“It’s grand jury material. It represents statements which may or may not be true by various witnesses,” Nadler said. “Salacious material. All kinds of material that it would be unfair to release.”

Nadler who was so opposed in 1998, is now gratified. Fox reporter, Chad Pergram, tweeted Nadler’s quote upon hearing of the decision, “I am gratified…the..court has ordered that the Special Counsel’s grand jury information must be turned over to the House’s impeachment inquiry…This grand jury information that the Administration has tried to block the House from seeing will be critical to our work.”

The judge also found that House Democrats have not actually launched a formal impeachment inquiry. Yet, the Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, say they have. So, which is it? The goalposts keep moving.

The grand jury information, in this case, isn’t going to show much. The key witnesses testified voluntarily and openly.

The judge said further that the need for continued secrecy is minimal and thus easily outweighed by HJC’s compelling need for the material. Tipping the scale even further toward disclosure is the public’s interest in a diligent and thorough investigation.

That’s interesting since Adam Schiff won’t reveal anything that is going on in these hearings.

THIS UPTURNS OUR SYSTEM

It will likely be appealed because the decision does not comply with the law as has been described by the Attorney General, Jerrold Nadler, and others in Congress with legal backgrounds.

There is a lot more at stake than releasing some redacted material. This is about upturning grand jury rules.