Judge Rules on Whether NY Can Give Trump’s Tax Returns to Congress

A federal judge blocked New York State from turning over President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress Thursday.

The order from Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, came in agreement to a proposal from the state that would allow it to challenge Nichols’ jurisdiction over the issue, Politico reported Thursday.

The Washington D.C. judge agreed to listen to a motion to move the case to New York but the documents cannot be released under a new New York law while the case is pending.

Trump is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) from taking advantage of the New York law.

Neal, who is separately suing Trump for his federal returns, has not shown much interest in using the law for fear it could undermine his own suit. Trump is concerned though that Neal could change his mind and obtain his filings without warning.

