Judge Sides with Far-Left Open Borders Groups on Releasing Fake Refugees

Another activist federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled Monday that the federal government must consider on a case-by-case basis whether asylum seekers who have been detained represent a flight risk or credible danger to the public.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg blocks the Trump administration from keeping asylum seekers in custody until their immigration proceedings are dealt with.

That means the administration cannot use indefinite detention and will have to release these invaders into the U.S. These are people who have not been vetted.

The hard-left ACLU, the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies and Human Rights First sued the administration on behalf of nine asylum seekers, claiming that five U.sued the administration on behalf of nine asylum seekers, claiming that five U.S. Some of them are LGBTs.

These legal costs are very expensive for the American taxpayers. Hungary, on the other hand, builds border fences and keeps the invaders out.

The invaders from foreign lands have heard that the U.S. can’t stop them if they claim they are refugees. That’s the latest excuse and the ACLU and other far-left groups have their backs. Some might be refugees, but the overwhelming number of them are illegal aliens from Communist, crime-infested lands to the south.