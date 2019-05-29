Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler Declares Trump Guilty of Crimes

After Mueller’s remarkable statement today accusing the President of possibly committing crimes while pretending he wanted to be fair and not accuse him, Democrats are demanding impeachment. They smell blood in the water as Mueller hoped they would.

DEMOCRATS DEMAND IMPEACHMENT

Jerrold Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee responded in a statement.

In the statement, he said, the “President is “lying about the Special Counsel’s findings, lying about the testimony of key witnesses in the Special Counsel’s report, and is lying in saying that the Special Counsel found no obstruction and no collusion. Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies, and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law.”

Despite Mueller stating that he ha insufficient evidence of a crime, Nadler is convicting the President without evidence by saying, “…it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes…”

The fact is nothing Mueller said is no, he just clarified his views against the President. He obviously wanted to charge the President.

Read my statement following Special Counsel Robert Muller’s press conference this morning on the conclusion of the investigation into President Trump and his associates: pic.twitter.com/1FDMotIgiY — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is demanding “accountability,” which to her means impeachment. Cory Booker demands impeachment proceedings.

Harris wants impeachment.

What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable. We need to start impeachment proceedings. It's our constitutional obligation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

This is entirely political.

The Republic will be rocked from now until election day and no one cares about the damage it is doing to our systems of justice or the White House. Certainly, Mueller and his 18 angry Democrats don’t give a hoot.

MSNBC HAD AN INTERESTING TAKE

MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller brushed back Democrats’ allegations that President Trump’s administration attempted to obstruct justice following Mueller’s press conference on Wednesday.

“On the scene, this was vintage Bob Mueller. No questions, no bull, and just laying out what he’s already laid out in the report. He basically quoted the key highlights in this report, and in so doing, I think a fair reading of what he said would rebut the White House and parts of what his boss Bill Barr had said about him,” Melber said.

“But then he went out of his way to say he doesn’t question the quote, ‘good faith,’ of Attorney General Bill Barr, his boss,” Melber said. “That is huge because Democrats in Congress have tried to line up an attack on Barr as the front edge of their allegation against what they call a corrupt Trump administration and its attempts to obstruct. Mr. Mueller just brushed that back.”