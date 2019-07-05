July 4th! AOC Lies About Crowd Size and Tribe Fears Tanks in the Streets

The left is operating under a mass delusion driven by hatred for the President and for the right in general. The only stations that aired the President’s July 4th celebration were C-Span, Fox News, and One America News Network. All of the media refused to show the fabulous celebration.

After the event, the media and other lunatic Democrats started a rumor that there was a small crowd. They did it even though it was live-streamed. People like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jon Cooper, an Obama drone, just out-and-out lied, along with many others.

Leftists everywhere claiming huge crowds at July 4 parade were “photoshopped”. Here’s one from CNN, hardly a fan of Trump. The sheer level of self-delusion you engage in is beyond belief.#TrumpParadeFailhttps://t.co/D00XcyBquA pic.twitter.com/YYAAm5cu4S — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 5, 2019

Even Mark Knoller reported on the numbers.

Looking back from Lincoln Memorial to crowd along both sides of the Reflecting Pool. Camera platform in the middle. pic.twitter.com/GqfSouTyw7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2019

ICYMI – WATCH: President Trump complete remarks at #FourthofJuly Celebration – NOW on C-SPAN or anytime online here: https://t.co/4GO4reortF pic.twitter.com/sdfwpcHkim — CSPAN (@cspan) July 5, 2019

Besides FoxNews and OAN , C-SPAN only media showing the HUGE crowd in DC at President Trump’s 4th of July “Salute to America’s” speech. Even the pouring rain could not hinder the massive crowd stretching from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Memorial and beyond. #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/jtNMqHJwgt — Denise Madeline (@DeTweat) July 4, 2019

Dude it was live streamed. pic.twitter.com/F1TKXb09nE — Jay K (@JayKlos) July 5, 2019

This is allegedly a C-Span photo taken today. Is it real or is it Photoshop? #July4th #TrumpRain pic.twitter.com/VRQdi09sUB — DJ Lussier♀ (@Tuxota) July 5, 2019

This liar is Chairman of the Democrat Coalition an the former LI Campaign Chair for Barack Obama.

Trump’s event in DC today has drawn an embarrassingly small crowd — despite his desperate attempts to boost attendance by adding flyovers and a display of tanks. #RainOnTrumpsParade #PatriotsResist pic.twitter.com/iuFI3MPfly — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 4, 2019

AOC is lying as usual.

Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children. Did he ask Congress for military parade💰? No. Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

Then we have the lunatics like Laurence Tribe, a hard-left weirdo, who think he militarized July 4th. There were a couple of tanks and all we heard was the tanks were going to ruin the roads.

The resemblance to days before Tiananmen Square is chilling. https://t.co/cFJJZzL4F7 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 2, 2019

“There was so much opposition to having tanks and I found out there were only a couple of tanks,” the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway said. “It’s almost disappointing. I love seeing our — I love our military, I love seeing our military aircraft and tanks and whatnot and to find out it was only a couple of tanks to have all this opposition to it, if anything, the disappointment should be that there aren’t more tanks.”

This is what the frauds are afraid of:

‘Here’s an old friend. This tank saved my life’: WWII veteran rides on Sherman tank again https://t.co/s2HJbXEJkF via @BostonGlobe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 4, 2019