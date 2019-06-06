Jussie Smollett 9/11 calls were just released Wednesday

Jussie Smollett 9/11 calls from the night of the fake MAGA hoax were released.

The caller phoned authorities on Smollett’s behalf just after 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 29, according to the New York Post, which obtained the recordings through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The name of the caller was redacted, but the Post identified him as Frank Gatson, Smollett’s creative manager.

“I work with an artist — I don’t really want to say his name — but he states that [redaction] he went to Subway, he was walking by and some guys somebody jumped him or something like that, and I just want to report it and make sure that he’s all right,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher during the first call, which lasted three minutes..

When asked if Smollett needed medical attention, the caller said: “I just think he’s startled. I’m scared and I don’t know what it is. They put a noose around his neck. They didn’t do anything with it, but put it around his neck. That’s pretty f–ked up to me — sorry for saying it like that.”