Jussie Smollett Arrested! He Is In Police Custody

By
S.Noble
-
3

Jussie Smollett is in police custody. There will be a press conference at 9 a.m. The detective in charge of communications, Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the news at about 6:30 am this morning.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

We have more surveillance video. This is of the brothers leaving the store where they bought the red hats and masks.

This is the video from yesterday of the brothers buying the red hats and masks.

FAKE NEWS MEDIA WORKED OVERTIME ON THIS STORY

Fake news media hoped to make it go away after they took him at his word despite the many red flags.

The state’s attorney’s office approved disorderly conduct charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, said spokesman Robert Foley.  The charge is a Class 4 felony, which can bring a sentence of three years.

The FBI is investigating the death threat letter sent to Smollett. He could be guilty of mail fraud, and that has a stiffer penalty. It’s not clear who sent the letter.

Gloria Schmidt, the lawyer for Ola and Abel Osundairo,  said her clients testified before the Grand Jury Thursday for two-and-a-half hours and laid out their story that Jussie put them up to a fake assault. Schmidt said the brothers testified separately and they have no criminal exposure.

She wants to know how Smollett sleeps at night.

