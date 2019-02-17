Jussie Smollett DENIES He Planned the Self-Hate Crime

The Chicago Police Department is now looking into the Jussie Smollett hate crime as one perpetrated by the alleged victim, Jussie himself.

“The new direction of the investigation is now based on the premise that Mr. Smollett was an active participant in the incident,” a law enforcement source close to the situation told Deadline Saturday.

“We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” a Chicago PD statement late Saturday declared. “We’ve reached out to the ‘Empire’ cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.”

The Nigerian brothers who committed the alleged attack bought the red caps and the rope, allegedly at Smollett’s direction.

The two men say they have evidence he hired them. And they claim he paid them $3500 up front and were to give him $500 when they returned from Nigeria.

Police also took bleach out of Jussie’s apartment. Smollett said the attackers poured bleach on him.

SMOLLETT DENIES IT

A late night statement from actor Jussie Smollett’s high-powered defense lawyers Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson in a statement say he is “angered and devastated” at any suggestion he may have had involvement in the alleged attack against him.

“He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”

