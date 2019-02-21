Jussie Smollett Mobbed as He Leaves Court

Jussie outside court

“I fought back…I didn’t run off…I fought the f**k back…I’m the gay Tupac,” 

~ Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett was mobbed as he left the court after his bond hearing late this afternoon. He was required to put down a $10,000 deposit on a $100,000 bond. The most shocking thing in all this is all the people who are shocked. Why are they shocked? Americans have fallen and these immoral behaviors are no longer uncommon. People aren’t adhering to values of loyalty, responsibility, empathy, kindness, honor, honesty, shame.

A lot of people would like apologies, especially the 63 million MAGA supporters.

Meanwhile, the two idiots who jumped on Jussie’s side dined together and they have no conscience and offer apologies for it.

    • It can’t be good given his situation. He would have preferred being mobbed for his ability to sing or dance. They were screaming questions he could take as insulting.

  4. I f..d Jussie is gonna be a popular tat in his eventual prison. He needs a ‘go fund me page’ collecting vaseline n ky. As poorly as he committed this crime and since there is no reasonable explanation as to ‘why’ maybe he wanted a prison stint. Sounds like Jussie was close to the younger of the 2 brothers (fake attackers).

