Jussie Smollett Mobbed as He Leaves Court

“I fought back…I didn’t run off…I fought the f**k back…I’m the gay Tupac,” ~ Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett was mobbed as he left the court after his bond hearing late this afternoon. He was required to put down a $10,000 deposit on a $100,000 bond. The most shocking thing in all this is all the people who are shocked. Why are they shocked? Americans have fallen and these immoral behaviors are no longer uncommon. People aren’t adhering to values of loyalty, responsibility, empathy, kindness, honor, honesty, shame.

MOMENTS AGO: Jussie Smollet mobbed as he leaves court in Chicago following bond hearing. pic.twitter.com/A3CjR97O3a — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 21, 2019

Jussie Smollett runs from the press after being released from jail on $100K bond pic.twitter.com/zLY7Sr3D9s — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 21, 2019

A lot of people would like apologies, especially the 63 million MAGA supporters.

.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

HERE IS A GOOD COMPILATION AS ANDY NGO SAYS

HERE ARE THE DETAILS OF THE CRIME

New details about Jussie Smollett’s alleged crime provided by prosecutors in court. pic.twitter.com/BEoVMiqoXy — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) February 21, 2019

JAMES WOODS’ OBSERVATION IS PROBABLY CORRECT

The degree of “narcissistic injury” this guy has inflicted on himself is so grievous, he probably won’t survive it. To go from hanging with Obama to being a pariah overnight will be intolerable to him. They better have him on suicide watch. #JussieSmollett https://t.co/prYkIpCICv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the two idiots who jumped on Jussie’s side dined together and they have no conscience and offer apologies for it.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ignores multiple reporters asking her about the Jussie Smollett case When the story first broke, Harris immediately jumped on it, calling it an “attempted modern-day lynching” pic.twitter.com/KUiOEILtog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 21, 2019