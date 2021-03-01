Just another Saturday night in the Portland of Democrat Antifa

M. Dowling
Women fighting in the streets. Just another Saturday night in Portland.

Rocks thrown at police, and security vehicles are vandalized. Classy!

Here they are disturbing the residents:

Breaking windows are coming:

