The U.S. embassy in Baghdad was the target of a rocket attack late Sunday, days after the Trump White House ordered American diplomatic personnel to pull out of the country.

Iran has threatened a proxy war with the United States in Iraq.

An Iranian-backed Shiite militia affiliated Aletejah TV released the first footage of a rocket fired in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

Iraqi military officials confirmed Sunday a single Katyusha rocket landed near the parade grounds inside the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, which is home to the U.S. embassy as well as the main headquarters for the American-led coalition battling the Islamic State.

Eyewitnesses claim a second rocket also landed inside the Green Zone, according to unconfirmed reports.

September 8th, 2018 – “Rockets fired towards US Diplomatic mission in #Iraq” https://t.co/z78g8FEGOm — ｄｏｇｅ (@IntelDoge) May 19, 2019

IDIOT DEMS WILL HOLD THEIR OWN COUNTER BRIEFING LED BY BRENNAN

As if the Democrats couldn’t be any more ridiculous, they’ve decided to hold their own counter briefing on Iran to be led by the corrupt and ex-communist John Brennan, BizPacReview reports.

Allegedly, it was Brennan who insisted on the fake dossier to be included in the intel briefing given to a newly-inaugurated President Trump.

The U.S. intelligence shared by President Trump has proven accurate today, but Democrats would rather rely on the lunatic no longer in office.

The US does not want war with Iran, so don’t panic!

Gen. David Petraeus, the retired 4-star general who led troops into battle during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, tells @MarthaRaddatz he doesn’t see parallels between the lead-up to Iraq and the current escalating tensions between the United States and Iran: https://t.co/rrJjkMqjLy pic.twitter.com/iSzAQVrkwF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 19, 2019