Just In! Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated for 4th Bout with Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just finished her radiation treatments for her fourth bout with pancreatic cancer. That was kept quiet. It is a very painful cancer and very pernicious. The doctors claim she is cancer-free, but we’ve heard that before.

Pancreatic cancer was the third-leading cause of death from cancer in the United States in 2018. She’s 86-years old and that’s a tough diagnosis. It’s a very deadly cancer.

This is the second time she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas but she is back at work.

