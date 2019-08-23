Just In! Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated for 4th Bout with Cancer

By
S.Noble
-
0

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just finished her radiation treatments for her fourth bout with pancreatic cancer. That was kept quiet. It is a very painful cancer and very pernicious. The doctors claim she is cancer-free, but we’ve heard that before.

Pancreatic cancer was the third-leading cause of death from cancer in the United States in 2018. She’s 86-years old and that’s a tough diagnosis. It’s a very deadly cancer.

This is the second time she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas but she is back at work.