Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Explains Why Hillary Lost

Even though Supreme Court Justices generally don’t get political to avoid the appearance of prejudice, Ginsberg appears to see no need for the trappings of propriety. Ginsberg is speaking out about the reason Hillary lost.

According to her, it was “sexism” and a “macho atmosphere”!

Sure it was Ruth.

Washington Examiner has a couple quotes from an interview with her on Sunday. Her excuse for Hillary’s loss:

“I think it was difficult for Hillary Clinton to get by even the macho atmosphere prevailing during that campaign, and she was criticized in a way I think no man would have been criticized,” Ginsburg said during a discussion at Columbia University.

The 84-year old who has promised never to retire said: “I think anyone who watched that campaign unfold would answer it the same way I did: Yes, sexism played a prominent part,” she said.

Nah, don’t think so, but Hillary will like to hear it. It’s one of her nearly 60 excuses for why she lost.

What’s Ginsberg’s evidence for that statement? Hillary won the popular vote after all. The media actually favored her and promoted her shamelessly while tearing into Trump. That’s the reality. Don’t know what she’s been smoking.

Ginsberg still thinks the country is ready for a woman president even though she thinks we are all sexists and only like machismo. That’s likely true but not her.