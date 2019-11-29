Justice Thomas documentary shows liberals no mercy

On top of Joe Biden’s problems over his Ukraine gas expert son Hunter, he will have Justice Clarence Thomas exposing his 1991 role in his confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court.

In a new documentary, yet to be released, titled “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” the 71-year-old Justice Thomas harshly condemns Democrats and Joe Biden who was the Senate Judiciary Chair at the time of his SCOTUS confirmation hearing in 1991.

The confirmation was a circus, with Democrats viciously attacking the Justice.

In the documentary, the Justice describes his disordered confirmation to the court in the midst of allegations from Anita Hill that he had sexually harassed her.

He was the Justice Kavanaugh of 1991.

“I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansmen; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff,’” Thomas says in the long-awaited documentary.

“But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal,” he said about the nightmare process. “They were the ones who would discount all those things because they have one issue or because they have the power to caricature you.”

Thomas said he was targeted with the allegations because of his conservative views on abortion.

He told the filmmakers, “Do I have like stupid written on the back of my shirt? I mean come on. We know what this is all about. People should just tell the truth: ‘This is the wrong black guy; he has to be destroyed.’ Just say it. Then now we’re at least honest with each other. The idea was to get rid of me. And then, after I was there, it was to undermine me.”

Thomas said the Judiciary Committee under Biden’s leadership wanted to target him to protect abortion. He didn’t mention Biden by name, but he emphasized Biden’s line of questioning about natural law during the hearings.

“I have no idea what he was talking about. I understood what he was trying to do. I didn’t really appreciate it,” he explained. “Natural law was nothing more than a way of tricking me into talking about abortion.”

Biden was also broadly criticized by the left for how he treated Anita Hill, the law professor who accused Thomas of sexual harassment. Her story was unbelievable, really.

Desperate Biden called Hill to apologize earlier this year for his handling of the case to get some street creds for his campaign.

